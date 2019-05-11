British tabloid lists out 24 ‘Next Messis’ from all around the world; includes Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia Messi

British tabloid and news website The Sun recently took the effort to list out 24 footballers from across the planet who drew parallels of Lionel Messi in their country and earned nicknames inspired by the Argentine magician.

The list features very accomplished players like the Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (Egyptian Messi) and Xherdan Shaqiri (Swiss Messi) as well as on-loan Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard (Norwegian Messi), Marko Marin (German Messi) and Chelsea FC Women forward Fran Kirby (Mini Messi).

The list also includes four Messis from Asia and interestingly three of them are from Southeast Asia. Here’s who made it to the two dozen ‘Messis’ on The Sun’s list from ASEAN and Asia.

1) Chanathip Songkrasin – Thai Messi

The Thailand maestro nicknamed ‘Messi Jay’ is one of the least surprising names in the list. The Sun writes that Chanathip though “took inspiration from another Argentine legend” as “his father trained him with the intention of copying Diego Maradona.” “He became a fans’ favourite across Thailand for his dribbling skills, with 52 international caps so far, and now plays in Japan,” they wrote.

2) Egy Maulana Vikri – Indonesian Messi

Egy Maulana, Indonesia’s own Messi, finds a place in the list with the website noting that he has been “a prodigy at the youth level” and attracted “attention from big clubs in Europe” before eventually choosing Lechia Gdansk in Poland. He has scored 12 goals in 14 matches in the Polish fourth tier.

3) Faiz Nasir – Malaysian Messi

Just like the diminutive Argentine, Faiz Nasir is also, well, diminutive. “One of the smallest players in world football” is how The Sun describes the 1.5-metre tall Malaysian. He is also quick as suggested by the unveiling video done when he switched from Terengganu to Selangor FA in the Malaysia Super League last December.

4) Lallianzuala Chhangte – Indian Messi

The Indian Messi Lallianzuala Chhangte became the youngest player to represent India at the international level when he made his debut back in 2015. At 21, he is currently employed by Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League. “The hype has died down a bit with Chhangte unable to build on that early promise,” The Sun wrote.

5) Lee Seung-woo – South Korean Messi

One of the two players in the list to be actually associated with the real Messi’s club FC Barcelona, Lee Seung-woo is a product of the famed La Masia Academy. According to the British website, Lee was “once hailed as South Korea’s great hope of the future,” but managed only one appearance for Barcelona B before moving to Hellas Verona in 2017. Lee was vital in Korea Republic’s gold medal haul in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

6) Sardar Azmoun – Iranian Messi

The IR Iran international striker is on fire in Europe at the moment having scored 11 goals in 13 matches for Zenit St Petersburg since his move to the club in January after the AFC Asian Cup 2019. According to The Sun, Iranian Messi was once the subject of a bid worth £2 million by Arsenal.

7) Takefusa Kubo – Japanese Messi

“Still just 17, Kubo has the best chance of any player to live up to the moniker,” The Sun writes of the Japanese youngster. Kubo also came through the ranks at Barcelona before returning to Japan with FC Tokyo. He spent a season on loan at Yokohama F Marinos in 2018, but has pinned down a starting role at Tokyo in recent times. He is also the youngest to score in the J.League.

(Cover image courtesy: The Sun)

(Note: The map of Thailand has been indicated incorrectly in The Sun graphics)