Why India picked Igor Stimac as their new head coach ahead of former Bengaluru FC boss Albert Roca

It looks increasingly likely that former Croatia national team manager Igor Stimac will succeed Stephen Constantine as the head coach of the India national football team.

Constantine had left the position after taking the Blue Tigers to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where they bowed out in the group stages despite a good showing against teams like Thailand, Bahrain and hosts UAE.

Stimac, the 51-year-old who has managed Croatia at the international level as well as various clubs including Hajduk Split and NK Zagreb in Croatia and Sepahan in IR Iran, is the strong favourite to take over after being recommended by the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) technical committee.

And he could be the one to lead India to Thailand where they will play in the King’s Cup 2019 along with the hosts, Vietnam and Curacao. India are to face Curacao in their opener on June 5.

Stimac is in contention for the job along with three others — two-time Korea Republic World Cupper Lee Min-sung, former Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca and former Sweden coach Hakan Ericson.

Roca was reportedly the frontrunner for the job for long, thanks to his excellent work at Bengaluru, but the latest reports indicate that Stimac was strong recommended by the committee who did not even list out a second name to the AIFF.

So, what made the odds tip in the Croatian’s favour? A report from IANS might have the answers.

One of the main hurdles for Stimac in the race for the Indian job was his poor win ratio. However, IANS reports that Stimac, part of the Croatian Golden Generation that won bronze in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, justified the win ratio saying “he had always preferred to associate himself with underdogs and that he loved to take up challenges and it was one of the reasons why he applied for the India job.”

Stimac’s knowledge of Indian football also is said to have impressed the committee members.

“He had the list of 36 Indian footballers in hand and knew each of them by their playing positions. In fact, we found he has a fair idea about the strength and weaknesses of each player. He was even aware that central defender Anas Edathodika has retired and we need a new face in his position. We were truly impressed by his homework,” an unnamed committee member told IANS.

Stimac’s readiness to use an all-Indian support staff did also please the committee while Roca wanted to bring an assistant coach of his own choice. Former India international S Venkatesh is expected to assist Stimac during the King’s Cup.