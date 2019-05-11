Myanmar men and women national teams get big bonuses for recent international successes

The Myanmar U-18 men’s national team and U-19 women’s national team who achieved international success last month were presented cash rewards.

The U-18 men’s team of the country had travelled to Hong Kong and won the Jockey Club International Youth Football Tournament in April beating out competition from hosts Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the women’s U-19 team had qualified for the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship to be held in Thailand from October 27 to November 9.

Myanmar women progressed to the tournament proper as the second-placed team in their group in the second round of qualifiers. Australia won the group with nine points while Myanmar had six points to finish ahead of Uzbekistan and Nepal.