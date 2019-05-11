Indonesia to play Jordan and Vanuatu in international friendly matches in June

Indonesia national football team are set to face Jordan and Vanuatu in the international friendly matches scheduled to be held in June.

The matches during the FIFA international window will be Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy’s second and third fixture as the boss of Tim Garuda. Indonesia had earlier defeated Myanmar 2-0 in Scottish coach’s first match in charge back in March.

Indonesia will first travel to Western Asia to face Jordan in their first friendly fixture on June 11 likely to be held at either the King Abdullah II Stadium or the Amman International Stadium in Amman.

They will then travel back home where they will face Vanuatu on June 15. The second match is to be played in Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The Timnas are currently ranked 159th in the world in the FIFA World Rankings while Jordan, their opponents on June 11, are ranked at 97 and took part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu, an island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean and affiliated to the Oceania Football Confederation, are currently ranked 166th in the world.