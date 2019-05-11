LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Singapore vs Thailand

Hosts Thailand make their first appearance in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 when they face Singapore in the second kick off on Saturday in Chonburi.

Singapore had defeated Cambodia 2-1 in their opening fixture on May 9 and will pose a considerable threat to the defending champions and hosts Thailand on the third day of the regional youth tournament.

Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines are pooled together in the Group A of the competition while Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand are in Group B.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Singapore U-15 vs Thailand U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 7 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.