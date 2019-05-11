LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Cambodia vs Malaysia

The AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 continues on Saturday with Malaysia facing Cambodia in the first match of the third day of the tournament taking place in Chonburi.

Malaysia had suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Laos in the opening day of regional youth championship while Cambodia too went down 2-1 to Singapore in their opener.

Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines are pooled together in the Group A of the competition while Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand are in Group B.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Cambodia U-15 vs Malaysia U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.