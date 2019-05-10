WATCH: Myanmar girls absolutely humble Timor-Leste with a 26-0 win in 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship

Yes, you read that right! 26-0! That’s the scoreline in which Myanmar defeated Timor-Leste in their opening match of the 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship in Chonburi, Thailand on Friday.

Myanmar were pooled with Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines in the Group A of the regional youth competition while Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand are in Group B.

And the young Asian Lionesses, who were runners-up in the last edition, opened their campaign against Timor-Leste at Chonburi. And what followed was a thrashing of infinite proportions.



Myanmar launched into the lead in just three minutes as captain Than Than Soe opened the scoring. And what followed was an onslaught as the Timor-Leste defence looked like a fish out of water. To sum things up, this is how the scoresheet looked after the completion of 90 minutes.

Than Than Soe – 15′ ,18′,19′, 22′

Yu Ya Naing – 6′ ,26′, 40′, 42′, 80′

Zin Moe Pyae – 7′, 27′, 35′

Su Myat Noe – 16′, 29′, 37′, 57′, 58′, 62′, 76′

Htoo Theigi Naing – 22′, 33′

Nan Cho Hmwe – 59′

Paing Phyo Hsu – 65′

Aye Htet Htet Paing – 66′

Own Goal – 68′

Wai Him Phyo – 83′

Vietnam defeated Philippines 2-0 in the other Group B match of the day. In the Group A matches held on the opening day on Thursday, Laos had defeated Malaysia 4-0 while Singapore defeated Cambodia 2-1.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions.

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)