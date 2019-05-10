Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines join hosts Singapore for relaunched Merlion Cup 2019

The Under-23 national teams of Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore will join hosts Singapore as participants in the revived Merlion Cup 2019 to be held in the first week of June.

The revived Merlion Cup will help the four ASEAN teams in their road towards the 2019 Southeast Asian Games which will be held from November 30 to December 11 this year in the Philippines.

For Thailand U-23s, the tournament will also act as a training ground as they continue their preparation for their campaign in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship that they will host from January 8 to 26, 2020.

The Jalan Besar Stadium will host the matches in the tournament which will see two matchdays on June 7 and June 9. The first day will see two matches while the final day will witness the final as well as a third-place play-off.

Merlion Cup hosted by Singapore. Australia invited as guests – 3 years running. pic.twitter.com/KEh1Ak3qHa — Death to the NSL (@DeathNsl) April 23, 2019

The Merlion Cup was first played in 1982 featuring seven teams including eventual champions Australia, runners-up Korea Republic B, Indonesia, Malaysia, hosts Singapore, Brunei and Thailand.

The tournament continued as an annual event till 1986 with Australia, Iraq, Yugoslavia Amateur and China PR winning the titles from 1983 to 1986. The tournament was restarted for the first time in 1992 when Korea Republic once again won the cup while Premier League outfit Liverpool and Singapore faced each other in a one-off for the trophy in 2009.

The 2019 edition will be the eighth edition of the Merlion Cup.