Persepolis-linked IR Iran striker Mehdi Taremi now a target of multiple clubs from Europe – Reports

Al Gharafa striker Mehdi Taremi who was recently linked with a move back to former club Persepolis FC is now attracting interest from Europe, if reports are to be believed.

The IR Iran international attacker moved to Qatar Stars League side Al Gharafa from Persepolis under controversial circumstances in 2018, but was surprisingly linked with a move back to his former club recently.

However, reports from Serbia claim that the 26-year-old is a transfer target for reigning Serbian SuperLiga champions Red Star Belgrade. Red Star play in the UEFA Champions League and finished bottom behind Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Napoli in Group E this season.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-1 IR Iran – Mehdi Taremi (18′)

According to Telegraf.rs, Red Star are looking to sign the striker for free in the summer when his contract with Al Gharafa will end. However, the huge salary he draws in Qatar has been seen as a stumbling block in the deal.

Telegraf.rs also report that Portugal’s Sporting Braga, England’s Huddersfield Town and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev are also interested in the striker while there is also a mention of an unnamed club from Spain and a few from Turkey.