Carlos Tevez and Boca Juniors to visit Vietnam as part of their preseason preparations – Reports

Argentina’s Boca Juniors, one of the most recognisable names in world football, is reportedly heading to Vietnam this July where they will hold their preseason preparations.

The likes of Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme have donned the colours of Boca Juniors over the years and the 2017-18 Argentine champions currently have the likes of Carlos Tevez, Mauro Zarate, Lisandro Lopez and Cristian Pavon among their ranks.

¡Carlitos y el 2-1 para cerrar la noche de Copa @Libertadores! 💣🔟 pic.twitter.com/0yWWnAmE2J — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) May 10, 2019

Boca who lost out to bitter rivals River Plate in the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores last December is currently making plans for the upcoming season. And they are yet to zero in on a destination to conduct their preseason training.

This is where Vietnam comes in. Argentine national daily Ole are reporting that the South American giants might be tempted to travel to the Southeast Asian national to unlock the potential market they see for the club there.

Boca were reportedly planning to conduct their early preseason training with a base at the Hotel Sofitel La Reserva Cardales in Campana district of Buenos Aires. They were then scheduled to fly to the United States to play three friendlies against Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexican clubs.

However, it is being reported in Argentina that the club hierarchy are currently planning to move their base to Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. Ole are also reporting that the club could play a friendly in Vietnam opening the opportunity for Vietnamese football fans to witness some top class action.

A final decision is expected to be reached in the coming weeks. Keep watching this space!