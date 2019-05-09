Former Premier League player set to be appointed as India’s new head coach ahead of King’s Cup 2019

India are set to appoint former Croatia coach Igor Stimac, who played in the Premier League for West Ham United, as their new head coach ahead of the King’s Cup 2019.

The Technical Committee of the AIFF has proposed the Croatian’s name for the head coach post and an announcement is expected to be made soon. The chairman of Technical Committee, Shyam Thapa made the revelation, adding that Stimac was the best of the four candidates.

“We have chosen Croatian Igor Stimac from the interviews. Every committee member and AIFF members questioned him and got a satisfactory reply. His preparation for Indian football is impressive. He has knowledge about the country. He is good so we all have decided to appoint him as the new head coach.

“The other candidates were also good. Swedish coach Hakan Ericson was also impressive. We also spoke with Albert Roca. We ultimately found Igor to be the best candidate out of these four,” Thapa said while in conversation with Goal.

The name has been forwarded to AIFF’s Executive Committee, who will now complete the formal procedure and make the announcement.

India are set to participate in the King’s Cup in Thailand, starting their campaign against Curacao on 5th June. The other two teams in the tournament are Thailand and Vietnam. The winners of both these encounters will play the final on 8th June while the losers will play a third-place playoff on the same day.