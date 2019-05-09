AFC U16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers announced: Malaysia grouped with favourites, Indonesia await ASEAN test

The draw for AFC U16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with 47 teams set to participate in the qualifiers.

The 47 sides have been divided into two zones – East and West – with five groups falling under the former while six under the latter. Two East Zone groups and a West Zone group have five teams each whereas the rest have four each.

Group G will be hosted by Indonesia, with China PR, Brunei Darussalam, Philippines and Northern Mariana Islands the other four sides in the fray. Vietnam will host Group H with Australia, Timor-Leste, Mongolia and Macau paying them a visit.

Singapore, DPR Korea, Hong Kong and Guam form group I with the formers playing the hosts. Malaysia have been drawn alongside favourites Japan, Cambodia and hosts Laos in Group J. East Zone is completed with Group K where Myanmar host Korea Republic, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.

The 11 group winners will get a direct entry into the AFC U16 Championship while four best second-placed teams will qualify as well. Hosts get direct entry and if one of the qualified teams turn out to be the host, the fifth best second-placed side will qualify for the finals as well.

Here are the zones and groups in full.

Image Courtesy: AFC