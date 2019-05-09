LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Cambodia vs Singapore

The AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 begins in Thailand on Thursday with Cambodia facing Singapore in the second match of the opening day in Chonburi.

Cambodia and Singapore are in Group B of the regional youth championship along with Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand. Meanwhile, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines make up the Group A of the competition.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Cambodia U-15 vs Singapore U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 7 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.