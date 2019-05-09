LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Laos vs Malaysia

The AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 begins in Thailand on Thursday with Malaysia facing Laos in the opener in Chonburi.

Malaysia and Laos are in Group B of the regional youth championship along with Cambodia, hosts Thailand and Singapore. Meanwhile, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines make up the Group A of the competition.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Malaysia U-15 vs Laos U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.