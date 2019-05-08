Thailand national team’s stunning new ‘Royal Yellow’ kit for King’s Cup 2019 revealed!

Thailand national football team will sport a stunning new ‘Royal Yellow’ home kit for their upcoming matches in the King’s Cup 2019 scheduled to begin on June 5.

The Changsuek are set to face AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam in their opening fixture on June 5 at the Chang Arena Stadium in Buriram while the two other teams in the tournament — India and Curacao — face off in the earlier kick off on the same day.

The winners from the opening day will face off in the final slated to be held on June 8 while the losers will compete in a third-place play-off. Slovakia are the current holders of the trophy having won it in 2018.

And the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have decided to give the national team a new look for the King’s Cup as a tribute to Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn who was crowned this week.

Changsuek have decided to shift from their traditional blue home kits to a ‘Royal Yellow’ shirts for the King’s Cup with yellow reportedly being the favourite colour of the new king.

The numbering on the shirt as well the sponsor logo and the national team logo go in golden colour to complete the ‘royal’ feel. The shorts as well as the stockings will be white in colour with gold colour details.

How excited are you to see the Thailand players in action in their new jersey?

(Photos courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)