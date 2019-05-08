King’s Cup 2019: Thailand draw Vietnam, Curacao to play India in the opening matches, dates announced

The 47th King’s Cup is right around the corner! The annual Thailand-based competition is scheduled to take place at the beginning of June, with the official draw and dates being released to the public.

Hosts Thailand will face Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam while India will take on Curacao in the 47th King’s Cup. The two matches will be played on June 5 at 15:30 and 19:45 (local time).

The two teams eliminated will then play in a third-place play-off on June 8, while the two which progress will compete in the final later on the same day. All four matches will take place in Buriram.

Meanwhile, Thailand are set to use a new royal yellow kit for this particular competition, moving away from their usual blue.

Hosts Thailand are the biggest winners in the history of the competition, which over the years has featured international sides, professional football clubs, youth teams, reserve teams, and best elevens. The War Elephants have won the competition a record fifteen times, followed by Korea Republic (7), and Malaysia (4).

Sweden are the most successful European side in the history of the competition, winning three times in total. Their last win came in 2013 at the expense of Finland. FC Rotor Volgograd, Denmark League XI, and Brazil U-20 have all won the competition once.

Slovakia lifted the trophy back in 2018 after beating Thailand by three-two in the final. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon finished third after beating United Arab Emirates.