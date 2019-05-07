Japan announce 21-member squad for 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland

The Japan Football Association (JFA) have named the 21 players who will represent the nation at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will begin in Poland on May 23.

Japan are pooled with Mexico, Italy and Ecuador in Group B of the U-20 World Cup and will begin their campaign against Ecuador on May 23 at the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz.

The notable absentees from the squad include Tokyo FC’s Takefusa Kubo, Kashima Antlers forward Hiroki Abe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima goalkeeper Keisuke Osako.

However, the trio are expected to be in contention for a call-up to the Samurai Blue senior team that will feature in the 2019 Copa America which will kick off in Brazil on June 14. Japan are one of the two invited teams at the continental championship alongside Asian champions Qatar.

As many as 13 members in the squad featured for Japan in last year’s AFC U-19 Championship where they finished fourth to qualify for the World Cup. 17-year-old midfielder Jun Nishikawa, who was named the Most Valuable Player at the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship held in Malaysia, also feature.

The final of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup is slated to be held on June 15 at the Stadion Widzewa in the Polish city of Lodz.

Japan’s 21-member squad for 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Shu Mogi (Cerezo Osaka), Tomoya Wakahara (Kyoto Sanga), Zion Suzuki (Urawa Red Diamonds)

Defenders: Toichi Suzuki (Shonan Bellmare), Ayumu Seko (Cerezo Osaka), Kennedy Mikuni (Avispa Fukuoka), Yukinari Sugawara (Nagoya Grampus), Hinata Kida (Avispa Fukouka), Yuki Kobayashi (Vissel Kobe), Shunki Higashi (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)

Midfielders: Mitsuki Saito (Shonan Bellmare), Hiroki Ito (Nagoya Grampus), Yuta Goke (Vissel Kobe), Kanya Fujimoto (Tokyo Verdy), Kota Yamada (Yokohama F. Marinos), Yuta Taki (Shimizu S-Pulse), Koki Saito (Yokohama FC)

Forwards: Kyosuke Tagawa (FC Tokyo), Taisei Miyashiro (Kawasaki Frontale), Keito Nakamura (Gamba Osaka), Jun Nishikawa (Tokogakuen High School)