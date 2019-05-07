Philippines announce 23-member squad for 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship

Philippines have named a 23-member squad that will take part in the 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship scheduled to begin at Chonburi in Thailand on May 9.

The Philippines are pooled with Vietnam, Myanmar and Timor-Leste in Group A of the regional youth championship while hosts Thailand, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia make up the Group B.

Rachelle delos Reyes will serve as the head coach of the girls’ national team while Rose Barino and Glaiza Artus will assist her.

“We know these girls deserve to be a part of the national team. Though they come from all over the country, they were able to unite as one team. Each tournament is a challenge and we hope that whatever this team has achieved in the past, we could better it,” delos Reyes told the official website of the Philippine Football Federation before flying to Thailand.

Philippines begin their campaign against Vietnam on May 10.

Philippines squad for AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship

Angely Alferez, Maegan Andrea Alforque, Sofia Eloiza Bolo, Cielo Camangyan, Chelssy Grace Casals, Cherry Mae Dañoso, Stella Maria Divino, Jorgina Mae Ele, Ma. Andrea Evangelista, Breanna Alexis Hoese, Astrid Heiress Ignacio, Elisha Flor Lubiano, Jonalyn Lucban, Celestina Beatrice Luna, Lanie Ortillo, Jenny Perez, Kamea Aliikai Rodrigo, Micha Pauline Santiago, Bianca Ellaine Sy, Abigail Taylor, Rae Mikaella Tolentino, Mikaela Jacqueline Villacin, Marian Vista.

