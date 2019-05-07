Former Malaysia national team star passes away after battle with cancer

Former Malaysia international footballer Anuar Abu Bakar has passed away at the age of 48 after a short battle with cancer.

Anuar had won over 40 international caps for the Harimau Malaya and played for various clubs including Selangor, Johor, Kelantan and Penang in a career spanning well over a decade.

The former forward was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer recently and passed away on Monday in Selangor. He had worn the colours of Malaysia in competitions including the Merdeka Tournament, Southeast Asian Games and the AFF Cup (Tiger Cup) during the 1990s.

انا لله وانا اليه راجعون Untuk makluman, legenda Selangor iaitu Anuar Abu Bakar baru sahaja menghembuskan nafasnya yang terakhir sebentar tadi. Arwah yang menghidap kanser hati telah disahkan meninggal dunia di Hospital Shah Alam. pic.twitter.com/jP7KKlt4uV — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) May 6, 2019

Anura began his career as a youth trainee at Johor in 1991, but earned a name for himself after making a move to Johor in 1993.

His achievements at Selangor included three Malaysia Cups following which he returned to Johor in 1998.

He won another Malaysia Cup towards the end of his playing career for Selangor MPPJ in 2003.

CONDOLENCES TO ALLAHYARHAM ANUAR ABU BAKAR’S FAMILY The Johor Darul Ta’zim FC family express our deepest condolences to the family of Allahyarham Anuar Abu Bakar, former Johor and national team player. Al-Fatihah. pic.twitter.com/uL2W3TmE5e — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) May 6, 2019

Following retiring from playing, Anuar served as an assistant and then head coach at PKNS FC while also donning coaching roles at T-Team, Selangor, Johor Darul Ta’zim and UiTM FC.