Qatar extend contract of Asian Cup-winning coach Felix Sanchez until 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) have decided to extend the contract of Spanish coach Felix Sanchez Bas until 2022 putting an end to rumours of several big name managers taking over the Maroons‘ job.

A former FC Barcelona youth coach with years of experience in Qatar’s youth football, Sanchez was handed over the reins of the senior national team in 2017 and guided them to a surprising title at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.

قرر الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم تمديد عقد الاسباني فيليكس سانشيز مدرب المنتخب الوطني الاول الى 2022 pic.twitter.com/Dpgcj2Ox9u — الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) May 6, 2019

The young Qatar side had defeated the likes of Korea Republic in the quarterfinal, hosts UAE in the semis and Japan in the final to lift their first-ever continental title back in February.

That fairytale win, though, didn’t stop constant rumours of several big names including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger taking over the Qatar national team as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup which they will host.

QFA’s announcement of a new deal for Sanchez comes just weeks before Qatar prepare for their maiden appearance in the Copa America where they will go up against the likes of Argentina and Colombia.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar crowned the Champions of Asia

They will face Brazil in a friendly on June 5 ahead of the South American championship.

Sanchez, now 43 years old, arrived in Qatar to take up a coaching job at Aspire Academy in Doha in 2006 before joining the national youth team set-up in 2013. He coached the U-19, U-20 and U-23 national teams before becoming the senior team head coach replacing Jorge Fossati.