Army United goalkeeper Hassan Sunny returns to Singapore after suffering injury

Singapore international goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has returned to Singapore to recuperate from an injury he suffered during Army United’s Toyota League Cup 2019 game against BG Pathum United.

The 35-year-old veteran who plays for the Thai League 2 side is said to have suffered a groin injury with the club confirming that he will be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Hassan, who is in his second stint with the Thai club, was substituted after picking up the injury during the first half of Army’s 4-1 loss to Pathum United on April 24. He has returned to Singapore to continue his recovery from the injury.

Army United said that Hassan should return to training with the team once he has recuperated from the injury in Singapore.