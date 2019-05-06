Asian Football |

Indonesia Garuda Select hold Leicester City U-17s to a 2-2 draw; set to face Chelsea next

Indonesia Garuda Select

Garuda Select, the youth team of Indonesia undergoing the exposure trip in Europe, were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by the U-17 side of former Premier League champions Leicester City.

The Garuda Select have put on some good displays against European opposition in recent times and recently went down to the Arsenal U-16s by a 2-0 margin on May 2.

And in their latest fixture, they once again proved to be a tough nut to crack for one of the best football academies in England in the form of Leicester. Midfielder Brylian Aldama scored Garuda’s first goal of the game in the 35th minute while full Bagas Kahfi found the second in the first minute of the second half.

However, Leicester came back from behind to draw the game 2-2, even though the Indonesians managed to hold on to a draw.

Garuda Select will now face the Chelsea FC U-16s on Saturday in what promises to be a cracking encounter.

