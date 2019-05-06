Indonesia Garuda Select hold Leicester City U-17s to a 2-2 draw; set to face Chelsea next

Garuda Select, the youth team of Indonesia undergoing the exposure trip in Europe, were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by the U-17 side of former Premier League champions Leicester City.

The Garuda Select have put on some good displays against European opposition in recent times and recently went down to the Arsenal U-16s by a 2-0 margin on May 2.

Inilah susunan formasi yang akan digunakan Garuda Select untuk menghadapi Leicester City U-17 sore ini! Pastikan lo ga ketinggalan laga seru ini sambil nemenin waktu menjelang buka, yang akan disiarkan live di Super Soccer TV dan TVRI Sport HD pada pukul 17.00. #GarudaSelect

And in their latest fixture, they once again proved to be a tough nut to crack for one of the best football academies in England in the form of Leicester. Midfielder Brylian Aldama scored Garuda’s first goal of the game in the 35th minute while full Bagas Kahfi found the second in the first minute of the second half.

However, Leicester came back from behind to draw the game 2-2, even though the Indonesians managed to hold on to a draw.

Pertandingan antara Leicester U-17 vs Garuda Select berakhir imbang 2-2. Laga berjalan ketat dan saling mengejar gol. Sebuah pelajaran berharga untuk perkembangan Garuda Select ke depan. Termasuk persiapan menjalani partai pamungkas melawan Chelsea di hari Sabtu nanti.

Garuda Select will now face the Chelsea FC U-16s on Saturday in what promises to be a cracking encounter.