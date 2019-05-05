Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo set to overlook Filip Nguyen and meet with Alexander Dang on foreign tour

Coach Park Hang-seo is preparing his Vietnam side for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. He is expected to scout foreign-based stars for the same. However, Park’s trip will be shorter than previously imagined, with the football coach only interested in scouting Alexander Dang.

Contrary to previous reports, Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo is set to travel to only Norway to watch Alexander Dang in action. The South Korean football manager was expected to visit France and the Czech Republic to watch other foreign-based Vietnamese players in action. However, a new report from the Zing suggests that he will only be visiting one location.

Coach Park was expected to scout Czech Republic-based Filip Nguyen, as well as, France-based Jason Quang-Vinh Pendant. Nevertheless, he will now be visiting Norway to scout forward Alexander Dang for the national team.

According to the report, the Vietnam National Team head coach will depart for Norway on May 4, where he will watch Dang train alongside his teammates. One day later, he will watch Dang in action in the Nest Sotra IL club match against Sandefjord in 1. Division – Norway’s No. 2 domestic league. Park will meet with Dang’s family and representatives on May 6 and will return to Vietnam one day later.