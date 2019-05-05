India’s first ever woman footballer to be invited to play in La Liga struggling for finances

Women’s football is still an aspect of the sport which is largely overlooked. It is increasingly difficult for talented women to follow their dreams in relation to the game. For India based Brishti Bagchi, however, things were just starting to kick off, until her dream of moving to Spain was shattered.

India based football player Brishti Bagchi was afforded a rare chance, when she was invited to train and play football in Spain, professionally. However, she is now facing a race against time in order to arrange for finances for her foreign tour, after the All India Football Federation reportedly refused to help her.

Bagchi repeated her story for Milaap.org, who are running the crowdfunding campaign in her name. He recalled her training in Spain while also making her fans aware of her current situation:

“While training in Spain, I was evaluated by David Arroyo, a UEFA A licensed coach who saw great potential in me and offered me an opportunity to play football in Spain professionally. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity which would allow me to play in the Division 1 La Liga and represent my country in football one day.

“I am currently trying to achieve this dream and need your financial support for 1 season, during this very crucial turning point in my career. I want to represent India both at a national and international platform in the years to come. This initiative will not only help me but it could also open up more avenues for women and girls like me who aspire to play football professionally.”

Bagchi has been playing football since the age of 7. She was invited to the United States of America to trial for the Oklahoma City University Team. There she went through her training and development to finally play for the Oklahoma City Women’s Soccer Team.

The India-born footballer was invited by Madrid Club de Fútbol Femenino of La Liga Division 1 for one month and trained with Madrid CFF and DSEDU Soccer. The campaign to help her continue playing in Spain ends in less than two months.

Link to the fundraiser: Milaap.org.

(Image Credits: Milaap.org)