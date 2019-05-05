Indonesian origin star signs deal with former Premier League winners

With the continuous globalization of football, many Asian and Asian-origin stars now find it easier to play for clubs in Europe. One Indonesian-origin starlet is set to follow in the same path, after signing with former Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers.

16-year-old English-Indonesian footballer Joseph Simatupang Ferguson has signed a contract to play for Blackburn Rovers’ U-18 side. The youngster has been with the Blue and Whites since a young age and has now made another step towards the first team.

The youngster announced his deal with the former Premier League winners via Instagram. He shared a photo from his contract signing along with the caption:

“Proud day for me and my family to sign a scholarship for [Blackburn Rovers]. Hopefully, good things to come in the future.”



Due to his special nationality status, Joseph can declare his intentions to play for either England or Indonesia in the future. However, the 16-year-old still needs to develop before being in a position to make that decision.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, find themselves fifteenth on the Sky Bet Championship table and have successfully avoided relegation. As a result, the former Premier League winners will retain their place in the second division next year.

(Image credits: Joseph Simatupang Ferguson, Instagram)