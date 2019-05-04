Egy Maulana Vikri secures Europa League qualification with Lechia Gdansk; Champions League in sights

Egy Maulana Vikri could become the first from his nation to play in the European continental leagues after his side Lechia Gdansk secured a birth in the UEFA Europa League.

Lechia Gdansk currently stand second in the Polish league table with four games left to play. However, they are already sure of a place in the Europa League first qualifying round due to their overall points haul.

Meanwhile, the Polish side can still secure a birth in the UEFA Champions League, provided that they beat Legia Warsaw to the league title. The two sides are differentiated by just three points with a quartet of league matches still to be played.

Lechia also sealed their Europa League passage via the cup route, after beating Jagiellonia in the final of the Polish Cup. Former Bundesliga star Artur Sobiech scored the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to secure the silverware.

The Indonesian wonderkid, meanwhile, has appeared primarily for the reserve side. However, he did make his first-team debut in the Ekstrklasa on December 22, 2018, coming on as a substitute in the match against Gornik Zabrze.

The youngster did, however, enjoyed a highly productive campaign with the Lechia reserve side, scoring eleven times in fourteen appearances. He will be hoping to make his debut in the European competitions next, becoming the first Indonesian to do so.