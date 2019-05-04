Reports: Vietnam star Nguyen Quang Hai set for La Liga trial with Top 8 club

The value of Asian markets for European clubs is growing more and more. Entire leagues are now attempting to bridge the gap between the two continents. La Liga is a pioneer of the same and may their popularity skyrocket in Vietnam in the near future.

According to Zing, Nguyen Quang Hai is set to go on a trial at La Liga club Deportivo Alaves. The Spanish giants were supposed to welcome a delegation from Vietnam back in February. However, the proposed deal didn’t go through as expected due to several obstacles.

Nevertheless, according to Ivan Codina, Managing Director of La Liga in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia, Quang Hai and several other Vietnam stars could finally travel to Spain in the near future.

“It’s not just Quang Hai, it might be a lot of other Vietnamese or Asian footballers going to La Liga for trials. It is a chance of a lifetime which not all players could have. If it’s not this year, it will be the next season (2019/2020),” he said.

Codina also revealed that Deportivo Alaves are interested in the Hanoi midfielder and are excited by his talent:

“After watching Quang Hai’s performance, the club highly appreciated the midfielder of Ha Noi FC. They show their excitement. I think there’s not a big gap in abilities and exterior skills of Asian players. It is an opportunity for them to boost their ability in the higher level tournament.”

Meanwhile, Spanish club RCD Espanyol implemented a similar strategy recently when they signed China PR star Wu Lei from Shanghai SIPG. The forward has helped the La Liga side gain a massive fan following off the pitch. On the pitch, he has scored twice in thirteen occasions.