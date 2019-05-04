Singapore women’s national team win silver medal at Arafura Games 2019 in Australia

Singapore women’s national football team have emerged as the runners-up in the women’s football competition of the Arafura Games 2019 in Darwin, Australia.

Singapore began their Arafura Games campaign with a big 8-0 win over Timorese Fugees at the Dawin Football Stadium on April 29 before thrashing NT Yapas 7-0 in their second outing.

Singapore suffered a 2-1 defeat to Darwin Invitational in the group stages on May 1 before a goalless draw against the Koalas helped them seal a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

The team coached by Melisa Ye once again met Darwin Invitational in the semifinals, but this time the win was on Singapore’s side as they edged past their opponents with a 1-0 scoreline.

The Koalas and the Southeast Asian national faced off in the final on May 3, but it was the Australia side that ran out winners 3-0 as Singapore were forced to settle for a silver.