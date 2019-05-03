Fernando Torres set to leave Japan to sign for club co-owned by Atletico Madrid – Reports

Spanish forward Fernando Torres could be bringing his time in Japan to an end after being linked with a move to Atletico de San Luis, a Mexican club co-owned by his boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

El Nino had signed for J.League outfit Sagan Tosu in July 2016 and scored three and assisted two goals in 17 appearances during his first season in Japan. He has made five appearances in the new J.League season which began in February 2019.

And according to Mexican news outlet Diario AS, the 34-year-old could be on the move again with Mexico his newest destination where he is linked with Atletico San Luis who are currently playing in Ascenso MX, the second tier of Mexican football.

View this post on Instagram #MIZUNOF9T A post shared by 𝙵𝙴𝚁𝙽𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙾 𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙴𝚂 (@fernandotorres) on Apr 24, 2019 at 9:13pm PDT

La Liga club Atleti had announced a 50 per cent ownership of the Mexican side in 2017 and San Luis squad already has a strong Spanish presence with no less than five Spaniards in the ranks.

“Well there are rumours that [Torres] may arrive , the truth is that the first thing I want is to win promotion to the top flight,” midfielder Noah Maya told Diario AS (via Football Espana).

“Afterwards, if the Nino Torres or whoever arrives from Atletico can arrive, he will be welcome here,” he said.

Torres played for Atletico Madrid across two spells and also represented Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.