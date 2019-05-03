LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – UKM FC vs Penang FA

The Malaysia Premier League action returns with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC hosting Penang FA at the Kuala Lumpur Football Association Stadium on Friday.

UKM FC are sitting seventh in the 11-team Liga Premier points table having collected nine points from 10 league fixtures so far. They have only won two of those games while splitting the points with their opponents on three occasions.

Meanwhile, Penang find themselves even lower on the tally — just above bottom-placed Kelantan FA — with eight points from 10 games. Penang also have won two of their league fixtures so far but have lost six of the 10 games they played.

UKM FC vs Penang FA in the Malaysia Premier League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.