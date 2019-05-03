Indonesia Liga 1 club Persib Bandung announce new head coach to replace Miljan Radovic

Indonesia Liga 1 side Persib Bandung have announced that former PSM Makassar gaffer Robert Rene Alberts will replace Miljan Radovic as the new head coach of the club.

Persib have made the announcement with the new Liga 1 season scheduled to begin shortly. It said that the decision to part ways with Radovic will be mutually beneficial as the outgoing 43-year-old Montenegrin coach will undergo UEFA Pro License course soon.

Radovic, who played for Persib during 2011-12, was the head coach of the side for four months and took Persib to the quarterfinals of the Piala Indonesia 2018-19.

New head coach Alberts has the experience of working in Indonesia having coached PSM Makassar in two different stints (2010-11 and 2016-19) and Arema FC (2009-10).

The 64-year-old Dutch trainer has also coached Singapore’s Home United in 1999 as well as Sarawak FA and Kedah FA in Malaysia.

(Photo courtesy: Persib Bandung)