WATCH: Indonesia wonderkid Khuwailid Mustafa Ibrahim scores stunning long-range goal for Qatar’s Al Duhail SC

Indonesia youngster Khuwailid Mustafa Ibrahim scored a worldie goal as he helped Al Duhail SC defeat Qatar SC in the U-19 semifinal of the Golden Square Cup Championship at Aspire Academy the other day.

Al Duhail and Qatar SC were level at 1-1 when the 19-year-old Khuwailid decided to unleash a long range effort in the 67th minute which gave the Qatar SC goalkeeper no chance.

The Indonesian youngster’s goal was the difference between the two sides as Al Duhail progressed to the final of the prestigious youth competition.

They will face Al Sadd SC, who defeated Al Gharafa in their last four game, in the final of the Golden Square Cup at the Soud Bin Abdel Rahaman Stadium in Al Wakrah Club on Saturday.Khuwailid, born in Indonesia, moved to Qatar at the age of five and took up the sport when he was seven years old.