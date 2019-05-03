LIVE: Piala Indonesia Quarterfinal – PSM Makassar vs Bhayangkara FC

PSM Makassar host Bhayangkara FC in the second leg of the Piala Indonesia 2018-19 quarterfinal at the Andi Mattalata Stadium in Makassar on Friday with the hopes of overturning a 4-2 defeat in the first leg to their opponents.

PSM had scripted a comeback after going two goals down to Bhayangkara early on in the first leg, however the Guardians scored a couple of goals more in the second half to record a 4-2 win.

Bhayangkara FC, PSM Makassar, Persebaya Surabaya, Madura United, Bali United, Persija Jakarta, Borneo FC and Persib Bandung are the eight clubs competing in the quarterfinal stages of the cup this season.

Quarterfinal stages will be held from April to May 4 while the semifinals are scheduled for June 15-16 and 22-23. The finals will be held on June 30 and July 7.

The Paila Indonesia Quarterfinal Leg 2 between PSM Makassar and Bhayangkara FC will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.