Garuda Select vs Arsenal U-16 live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Indonesia’s Garuda Select are set to face Arsenal U-16 today, in London. Both the teams appear to be confident ahead of their match and the visitors are hopeful for a win against the London giants.

Garuda Select’s Fajar Fathur Rachman and Amanar Abdillah stated that the team is confident for their upcoming challenge. They also said that the Indonesian side is optimistic towards their calibre. Fazhar addressed the media and said that his team has been practising for very long. According to him, keeping the possession over the ball will be the team’s priority.

He went on to add that Garuda Select will play an aggressive game with confidence, relying on the trust they have built up in their time together. Amanar Abdillah added that playing against Arsenal U-16 is a huge step for his team. He reflected back to the training and said that they have been warned by their coach to avoid making small mistakes.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns with a few hours, here’s everything that you need to know.

When to watch?

The match between Garuda Select and Arsenal U-16 will take place on May 2nd, and kicks-off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Arsenal Football Academy Field in London will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers can stream the match live on SuperSoccer.Tv.