FA Singapore set to announce former Australia international as new technical director – Reports

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) are set to announce Australian Joe Palatsides as its new technical director, according to reports coming in from Singapore.

The Straits Times are reporting that the Australian will replace Belgian Michel Sablon who left the post last year after taking charge in April 2015.

The incoming technical director, Palatsides, represented a string of clubs in Australia and Greece during his playing days before taking up a career in coaching after retirement.

He began his management career in Greece, a country where he has roots at, and moved to Australia in 2012. The 53-year-old was a youth coach at A-League side Melbourne City FC from 2012 until quitting the post last month.

He has also served as the assistant coach of the Melbourne City first team under interim head coach Michael Valkanis. He has been credited with nurturing several Australian youngsters including the promising Socceroos star Daniel Arzani.

Singapore men’s national team are currently 160th in the FIFA World Rankings and behind some of their Southeast Asian rivals including Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand.

