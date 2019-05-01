Promising Malaysia youngster to undergo trials at J.League club Cerezo Osaka – Reports

Up and coming Malaysia youngster Luqman Hakim Shamsudin is set to undergo a training stint at J.League club Cerezo Osaka and could win a contract at the Japanese outfit if he impresses during the trials.

That is what the New Straits Times are reporting as they claim that the Japanese club, that have produced the likes of Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui and Takumi Minamino, are interested in taking a look at the Malaysian striker.

Luqman, 16 years of age, had finished as a joint top scorer in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship held in Malaysia last year with five goals — the same number as Japan’s Shoji Toyama and Australia’s Noah Botic.

#ICYMI: Malaysia’s Luqman Hakim won the #AFCU16 topscorer award and Japan’s Jun Nishikawa named Most Valuable Player! pic.twitter.com/O91EJFROu6 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 7, 2018

Coming through the ranks via the National Football Development Programme under caoch Lim Teong Kim, NST are reporting that Luqman “caught the attention of several Japanese clubs during the Sanix Cup in Fukuoka in March.”

“For now, I have not received anything official from the concerned parties but if this is true, I will give my all to shine during the stint,” the teenager told NST. “My ambition is to play overseas as well as become a successful footballer,” Luqman added.

Malaysia U-19 international froward Hadi Fayyadh had signed for J2 League side Fagiano Okayama last December.