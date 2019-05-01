List of all the teams that qualified for the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship in Thailand

Vietnam needed the narrowest of margins to qualify for the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship to be held in Thailand from October 27 to November 9 this year.

But which other nations join them at the 10th edition of the biennial continental championship which will also enable a 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification for the top three teams?

30 teams entered the first round of qualification which was held from October 20 to 28, 2018 from which eight teams made it to the second and final round of qualifiers held in Myanmar and Vietnam earlier this week with top two teams from each group progressing to the finals.

Here’s the full list of teams that made it to the tournament proper.

Direct Qualification

Four teams were given direct qualification for the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship. These teams include the host nation of the tournament as well as three other sides based on their performance in the previous edition of the competition held at China in 2017.

1) Thailand – Hosts

2) Japan – 2017 champions

3) DPR Korea – 2017 runners-up

4) China PR – 2017 third place

Progressed via qualifiers

The remaining four slots in the tournament where filled by a qualification process which lasted close to six months and involved 27 teams. Eight teams progressed to the second and final round from which four teams made it through.

5) Australia – Round 2 Group A winners

6) Myanmar – Round 2 Group A runners-up

7) Korea Republic – Round 2 Group B winners

8) Vietnam – Round 2 Group B runners-up

Among the Southeast Asian nations, Thailand will be making their seventh and third successive appearance in the continental championship while Myanmar are reaching the tournament for the fourth time and after a hiatus of six years.

Vietnam, meanwhile, will play their fifth championship having also played in the 2017 edition in China.

With Australia, another member of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), also making it to the finals, four out of eight teams in the tournament will come from the AFF!

The competition’s official draw will be held on May 23, 2019.