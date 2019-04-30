10-woman Myanmar defeat Nepal 2-1 to book their place in the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship

Hosts Myanmar defeated Nepal 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay to qualify for the 2019 AFC u-19 Women’s Championship to be held in Myanmar later this year.

Nepal had stunned Myanmar by going ahead in the first half, but a spirited second-half comeback saw them score twice against the South Asian side and progress from the second round of the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship as Group A runners-up behind Australia.

Myanmar were reduced to 10 women after Ya Oo received a straight red card for bringing down Nepali forward Manisha Raut. There was a double whammy for the hosts as Manisha converted from the spot to give Myanmar the lead in the 39th minute.

However, San Thaw Thaw restored parity soon after restart — in the 47th minute — before May Phu Ko sealed the win later.

This is the first time Myanmar are reaching the finals of the AFC U-19 Championship since 2013.

Australia finished top of Group A with nine points from three games while Myanmar took the second spot with six points. Uzbekistan, with three points, and Nepal, who are pointless, finished third and fourth.

Australia maintain 100 per cent record to qualify

Australia made it three wins out of three as they defeated Uzbekistan 4-1 at the Mandalarthiri Stadium and progress into the tournament main as Group A toppers.

The Matildas had defeated Nepal 11-1 and hosts Myanmar 3-1 earlier and with their third win collect nine points from three games. They, along with Myanmar, will now join hosts Thailand, 2017 champions Japan, runners-up DPR Korea and third-placed finishers China PR in the tournament proper from the group.

Kyra Cooney-Cross opened the scoring for Australia against Uzbekistan at the end of a frenetic first half in which the Uzbek women held on despite being bombarded by the Matildas.

Princess Ibini made it 2-0 to Australia two minutes into the second period before Mary Fowler added a third five minutes later. Uzbekistan then reduced the deficit, but Chelsea Blissett had the final say when she scored with two minutes left to make it 4-1.

