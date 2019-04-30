Despite defeat, Vietnam reach 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship finals courtesy of disciplinary points

Vietnam lost to Korea Republic 2-1 in their final group match of the second round of 2019 AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers, but progressed to the tournament proper by the closest of margins.

IR Iran had defeated Lebanon 5-1 to pull level on points with hosts Vietnam in Group B meaning the Golden Dragons needed at least a point against the South Koreans to progress.

However, Kim Soo-jin opened the scoring for Korea Republic before Vietnam drew level through Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan in the 70th minute. But Kim scored her second of the evening to give all three points to the Koreans.

It looked as if all was lost for Vietnam as they finished level on points as well as goal difference with Iran, but disciplinary points came into play and it was the hosts who progressed to the finals to be held in Thailand starting October this year.

IR Iran thrash Lebanon 5-1

IR Iran had thrashed Lebanon 5-1 in the earlier kick off held at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi.

Team Melli knew they had had to win in order to have a chance to progress to the tournament proper and win they did in grand style.

However, it was Lebanon’s Farah El Tayar who scored the first goal of the game as she propelled his side, already eliminated from the competition, to a 1-0 lead.

It was Iran who went into the break with a 2-1 lead as Vida Raietparvar equalised for them in the 15th minute before Negin Zandi pulled them ahead in the 32nd minute.

The two players were on target again in the second half before Seyedeh Zahra Masoumi hit the final nail on Lebanon’s coffin to make it 5-1! The win, which took them to level on points with Vietnam, meant that the Golden Dragons had to at least collect a point to progress to the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship.

(Photos courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)