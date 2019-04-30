Bayern Munich legend Giovane Elber believes Vietnam players can compete in the German Bundesliga

Bayern Munich legend Giovane Elber has said that footballers from Vietnam have enough quality to ply their trade in the Bundesliga, the German football’s top flight.

Elber, now 46 years old, scored 139 goals for Bayern from 265 appearances between 1997 and 2004 winning the Bundesliga four times and the UEFA Champions League in 2000-01.

And the Brazilian, who is in Vietnam for a promotional event, gave his opinion on Vietnamese football and footballers during an exclusive interaction with FOX Sports Vietnam.

“This world is quite small, everybody knows good players are here (in Vietnam),” Elber said when asked players like young full back Doan Van Hau, who was recently linked with a move to Borussia Monchengladbach, can cut their teeth in the Bundesliga.

“Vietnamese players can probably play in the Bundesliga and also other leagues in Europe. Bundesliga requires players to be a little bit more skilful but that is not beyond Vietnamese players,” said the Brazilian, who is currently a Bayern Munich ambassador.

“I know there are many Brazilian players (in V.League). According to what I see in the media, they say positive things about the competition. It’s kind of good and interesting,” he said when asked about his initial impressions of the domestic football scene in Vietnam.

“When it comes to the national team, I think they played very good in the tournaments recently. Now, [the Golden Dragons] are led by a South Korean coach [Park Hang-seo]. It’s a good combination. I think you should focus on the youth in the near future,” Elber added.