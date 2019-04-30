Former Premier League manager linked with IR Iran national team head coach role

Former Netherlands and Korea Republic head coach Dick Advocaat has been linked with the vacant managerial position at the IR Iran national team.

The Dutch coach is being linked with the post which is yet to be filled after Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz left following the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.

Advocaat is currently the manager of FC Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie, but will step down from the role in June 2019. And in news story linking him with the Scotland national team, The Sunday Post are reporting that the Dutchman is also a strong candidate for Team Melli.

According to the Scottish news website, Advocaat, who has previously worked in Scotland as Rangers manager, is keen to succeed Alex McLeish who was sacked earlier this month.

However, “there is also strong interest from Iran, as they want to take the 71-year-old as their national manager when he stands down from his role as FC Utrecht head coach in June,” The Sunday Post reported.

Advocaat has coached Netherlands, UAE, Belgium, Russia and Serbia at the international level while also managing top clubs across Europe including PSV Eindhoven, Rangers FC, Borussia Monchengladbach, Zenit St Petersburg, AZ Alkmaar, Sunderland and Fenerbahce.