LIVE: Piala Indonesia Quarterfinal – Persib Bandung vs Borneo FC

Persib Bandung look to overturn a 1-2 first leg defeat to Borneo FC when they host their opponents in the second leg of the Piala Indonesia 2019 quarterfinal at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java on Monday.

Borneo had recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Persib in the first leg at the Segiri Stadium. Ezechiel N’Douassel’s early goal for Persib was cancelled out by Borneo’s Matias Conti in the 40th minute before Asri Akbar hit the winner in the second half injury time.

Bhayangkara FC, PSM Makassar, Persebaya Surabaya, Madura United, Bali United, Persija Jakarta, Borneo FC and Persib Bandung are the eight clubs competing in the quarterfinal stages of the cup this season.

Quarterfinal stages will be held from April to May 4 while the semifinals are scheduled for June 15-16 and 22-23. The finals will be held on June 30 and July 7.

The Paila Indonesia Quarterfinal Leg 2 between Persib Bandung and Borneo FC will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT.