AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers: Vietnam win big; Korea Republic seal qualification from Group B

Vietnam, Korea Republic, IR Iran, and Lebanon were drawn together in Group B of the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers, with two spots up for grabs. While Korea Republic sealed their qualification in just two matches, Vietnam might require one more to do so.

Korea Republic started off their AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers campaign in emphatic fashion, as they thrashed Lebanon by nine goals to nil. Vietnam, on the other hand, could only draw their match against IR Iran, leaving both with one point each.

Going into their second match, Korea Republic knew that a win would seal their place in the next round. IR Iran, on the contrary, needed at least a point to keep their hopes intact. However, the Central Asian side were of no match to their superior opponents and went down by two goals to nil.

Korea Republic began the match strongly and went ahead in the twenty-eighth minute, with Jo Min-ah scoring the opening goal. The Taegeuk Nangja added a second after the break, through Park Hye-jeong, to secure their qualification to the final tournament.

In the other group match, Vietnam took on Lebanon, needing a win to keep their hopes intact. However, their opponents proved to be of no match to the Golden Girls, who scored past them on four occasions.

Two goals from captain Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan, including one each from Pham Thi Lan Anh and Ngo Thi Hong Nhung wrapped up a four-one win.

Vietnam now face a daunting task, as they play the already qualified Korea Republic. IR Iran, meanwhile, take on Lebanon knowing that a spot in the final tournament remains within reach.

(Image Credits: AFC)