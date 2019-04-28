AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers: Myanmar go down to Australia; Uzbekistan win big in Group A

Myanmar played Australia and Uzbekistan met Nepal in the second round of matches in Group A of the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers. Australia and Uzbekistan registered big wins, all but securing their qualification to the next round.

Group hosts Myanmar faced Australia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers. The two teams stood joint top of Group A, having won their opening matches. However, when the two table toppers met, it was Australia who prevailed, beating the Southeast Asian side by three goals to one.

Princess Ibini-isie put the Matildas in front, scoring via a volley just before the half time whistle. Mary Fowler then added their second, just after the break to put her side two to the good. Myanmar did pull a goal back through Myat Noe Khin. However, Chelsea Blissett scored for Australia late on to seal a comfortable win.

In the other Group A game, Uzbekistan met Nepal, with both teams having lost their opening matches. Uzbekistan went down by a solitary goal to Myanmar, while Nepal were thrashed eleven-one by Australia.

The South Asian side couldn’t recover from their setback and lost their second consecutive match, going down to Uzbekistan by four goals to nil. Shahnoza Kurbonova scored twice, while Tojinisokhon Rashidova and Ozoda Khojieva added a goal each.

Uzbekistan now play Australia in their third match on April 30, while Myanmar take on Nepal on the same day.

(Image Credits: AFC)