Vietnam to face Myanmar in friendly as they prepare for 2019 Southeast Asian Games

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have set up a friendly match between the Golden Dragons and Myanmar as part of their preparations for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Vietnam U-23 national team are slated to play the Asian Lions in the friendly to be held at Hanoi on June 7, the ASEAN Football Federation have announced.

Vietnam are looking to win their first-ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games — the 30th edition of which is going to be held in Philippines from November 30 to December 11.

Vietnam were recently moved to Pot 3 of the men’s football draw at the SEA Games after a complaint by the VFF as they were initially placed in the lowest ranking pot alongside the likes of Laos, Cambodia, Brunei and Timor-Leste.

Thailand are defending champions in the men’s football tournament winning the gold beating Malaysia in the 2017 SEA Games.

Senior national team head coach Park Hang-seo will guide the Vietnam U-23 team at this year’s Southeast Asian Games.

(Photo courtesy: Asian Football Confederation)