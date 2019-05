2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship: Malaysia call up 25 players for regional tournament starting May 9

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have called up 25 girls for the training camp ahead of the 2019 AFF U-19 Championship to be held in Thailand from May 9 to 21.

The 25 players will undergo a 10-day centralised training camp at the Pahang Malaysia Sports School in Gambang before 23 of them fly out to Chonburi for the regional tournament.

Malaysia are in Group B where they will face Laos on May 9, Cambodia on May 11, hosts Thailand on May 15 and Singapore on May 17. The semifinals are scheduled to be held on May 19 while final is slated for May 21.

Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines make up the Group A.

Malaysia preliminary squad for AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019:

Nur Adryana Yasmin Sofea Mohd Nizam, Syarah Afrina Ruslani, Fatin Alissa Qistyna Narzil, Nurin Batrisyia Efendy, Kanchenjeet Kaur, Eusvewana Kadius, Nurmirasari Asnul, Puteri Nur Camelia Shahrizal, Nur Mecca Rania Mohd Hazri, Thurgasini Kasivishva Nathan, Ain Nur Qaseh Azman, Nur Najwa Irdina Zaidi, Nur Farisha Azlin Sofiya Ismail, Nur Erlya Syazwien Noran, Nur Qistina Zulkafli (Pahang Malaysia Sports School); Daiyana Wardina Mohd Rosdi, Nurdania Najwa Mohamad Nazri, Niesya Natalia Mohd Rashidi (SMK Seksyen 11, Shah Alam); Nurin Adlina Sufiah Zulpakah (SMK Tinggi Perempuan Melaka); S. Thivashini (SMK Raja Perempuan Ipoh); Nurfarisya Hanim Muhamad Zaki (SML Sik, Kedah); Clara Ling (SMK Tabuan Jaya, Sarawak); Sophia Royani Poulsen (International School of Penang); Lauren Hoh Ruyi (Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School); and Celine Chuang (British International School, Phuket).

