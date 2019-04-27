Piala Indonesia: Bhayangkara FC get the better of PSM Makassar in six-goal thriller

Bhayangkara FC defeated PSM Makassar 4-2 in the first leg of the Piala Indonesia 2018-19 quarterfinal held at the PTIK Stadium in South Jakarta on Saturday.

PSM Makassar had produced a spirited comeback after going down 2-0 to the Guardians. However, it took Bhayangkara only a matter of couple of minutes to regain the lead and put the result beyond doubt in the first leg.

Nur Iskandar gave the home side Bhayangkara the lead in the 10th minute of the game before Dendi Sulistyawan made it 2-0 in the 16th minute. It looked as if the quarterfinal tie was almost over for PSM even before it had began.

But the team in red had other plans. Wiljan Pluim pulled one back for the AFC Cup side in the 39th minute. And they were back level in the second half when Zulham Zamrun found the back of the net in the 64th minute.

However, PSM’s celebrations were short-lived. Indonesia international Vendry Mofu propelled Bhayangkara once again into the lead barely two minutes after the visitors had made the scoreline 2-2.

Herman Dzumafo made it 4-2 for Bhayangkara with two minutes left to play as PSM returned home with a defeat.

The two teams will once again face off in the second leg of the quarterfinal to be held at the Andi Mattalata Stadium in Makassar on May 3.

