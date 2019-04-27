Thailand girl Susan Phonsongkham hoping to fire Australia to 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship in her home country

Australia are currently gunning for a place in the 2019 AFC U-19 Championship to be held in Thailand later this year and a Thai girl by the name of Susan Phonsongkham is playing a key role in that journey!

The young Matildas are pooled in Group A of the second and final round of the qualifiers alongside hosts Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Nepal and got their campaign off to a brilliant start with a 11-1 thrashing of Nepal on Friday.

While 16-year-old Mary Fowler grabbed all the headlines for Australia scoring five of their 11 goals, there was another star who found her name on the scoresheet — Western Sydney Wanderers’ 18-year-old midfielder Susan Phonsongkham.

Susan is also on a personal mission herself to help the Matildas reach the tournament proper to be held in Thailand from October 27 to November 9 because it will be a homecoming of sorts for the Australia youth international.

Susan was born in Thailand before moving Down Under and coming up through the ranks in the Australian youth system.

“It’s good because obviously it’s my home country and that’s where I come from,” Susan recently told the matildas.footballaustralia.com.au ahead of facing her home country in a preparatory game ahead of the championship qualifiers.

“It’d be great if we get the result so I can show them how good I am. I’m definitely playing for Australia here, representing this country,” she had said back then.

The Wanders website describes Susan as an “exciting young attacking talent” and goes onto claim that she has “become a force to be reckoned within both the Westfield W-League and NSW NPL Women’s first-grade competition.”

Australia will now face hosts Myanmar in their second group match at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay on Sunday. And a win for the Matildas will almost guarantee them a place in the finals of the championship to be held later this year.

The Australians are set to join hosts Thailand, 2017 champions Japan, runners-up DPR Korea and third-place finishers China PR who have already booked a spot in the tournament proper as well as the two qualifiers from Group B featuring Korea Republic, hosts Vietnam, Lebanon and IR Iran.

And for Susan, it will be a proud moment to take her game to the place she calls ‘home’ and help her adopted nation lift the continental title come November.