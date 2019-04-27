Vietnam’s PVF Football Academy to join Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in Lennart Johansson Trophy

PVF Football Academy of Vietnam will travel Sweden to join the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in participating in the 2019 edition of the Lennart Johansson Academy Trophy to take place in May.

The international invitational tournament, named after the former FIFA president, sees the participation of some of the best clubs from across Europe. The first edition of the tournament was held in 2011 at Solna in Sweden where the 2019 edition will also be held.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 24.

PVF will take part in the U-13 age category of the tournament and are draw in Group A of the competition along with Italy’s Inter Milan, Sweden’s AIK Fotboll, Turkey’s Galatasaray and Austria’s Rapid Wein.

Group B will meanwhile feature Atletico Madrid (Spain), PAOK FC (Greece), SC Heerenveen (Netherlands), KuPS (Finland) and Stromsgodset (Norway).

PVF will open their campaign against Inter Milan on May 24 followed by a game against Turkish giants Galatasaray on later in the day. They will then face AIK and Rapid Wein on May 25.

The final is scheduled to be held on May 26. Atletico had won the U-13 title in the tournament last year while FC Barcelona were the U-15 winners.

PVF’s U-15 team had recently finished eighth in the 2019 Rotterdam Cup which was won by Atletico Madrid. RB Leipzig, Slavia Praha, Club Brugge, Vancouver Whitecaps, Tottenham Hotspur and Hajduk Split were also part of that tournament.