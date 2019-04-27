2019 Philippine Premier League a five-team affair now as Global Makati FC and Stallion Laguna FC withdraw

The Philippines club football scene went into further turbulence after Global Makati FC and Stallion Laguna FC both withdrew their participation from the 2019 Philippine Premier League owing to differences with the league’s operator.

The latest development in Philippine domestic football means that the first-ever edition of the Philippine Premier League (PPL) will be a five-team affair if no agreement is reached between the parties involved.

In a statement by Global, the club claimed that they cannot the current management of the PPL any longer. “We have tried for several months now to support the new operators and to make our league a strong contender in Asia but its is not possible under the current management,” it said.