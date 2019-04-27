2019 Philippine Premier League a five-team affair now as Global Makati FC and Stallion Laguna FC withdraw

The Philippines club football scene went into further turbulence after Global Makati FC and Stallion Laguna FC both withdrew their participation from the 2019 Philippine Premier League owing to differences with the league’s operator.
The latest development in Philippine domestic football means that the first-ever edition of the Philippine Premier League (PPL) will be a five-team affair if no agreement is reached between the parties involved.
In a statement by Global, the club claimed that they cannot the current management of the PPL any longer. “We have tried for several months now to support the new operators and to make our league a strong contender in Asia but its is not possible under the current management,” it said.
“We hereby support Stallion FC and confirm that Global Makati FC will not participate in any league organised by PPL,” it said.
“Until today the PPL has failed to obtain the licenses of the required number of clubs for the league to go ahead (Army and Mendiola were just dismissed). PPL has not issued a participation agreement approved by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF),” it added.
“PPL has violated our franchise agreements by issuing a competition format that requires teams to play in centralised venues and therefore does not allow clubs to generate fan support,” it said.
The club also said the league operators had failed to bring in any sponsorship or official broadcasters fro the PPL while also asking the clubs to pay the cost of operation and management of the league against agreements.
“We therefore cannot support a league operated by PPL and will only participate in a league organised under PFF. Let us pray that PFF will do the required steps to save the season for all football in the Philippines. Our players will continue to train hard as we believe a solution is within reach and we are ready to compete under a new operator,” Global said.
Global and Stallion said that they will only participate in a league approved by the PFF and which has the potential to sustain commercially.
The new season of the league will begin with five teams on Saturday as Globe Green Archers United FC face Mendiola FC 1991 while Philippine Air Force FC take on Kaya FC Iloilo.
The PFF on Friday had revealed that Mendiola and Air Force had failed their club licensing appeals and instructed the PPL not to include the two unlicensed clubs in the league fixtures.